Gerard Pique's career ends in red as defender sent off from bench vs Osasuna

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique received a red card in his final match before retirement, getting dismissed for his bench antics on Tuesday.

Pique argued with ref at half-time

Followed him towards tunnel

Given red card

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary defender was sent off not long after team-mate Robert Lewandowski receiveda second yellow card for a flying elbow. Because Pique was not yet introduced to the game as a substitute, the Blaugrana remained at 10 men rather than nine.

WHY WAS THE CARD GIVEN? It's unclear what Pique said to the match official, but there's no doubt the referee knew it was the defender's last-ever match before retirement and dismissed him anyway.

More to come...