Gennaro Gattuso steps down as Italy’s manager with immediate effect after missing out on the World Cup

Gennaro Gattuso is set to step down from his role as Italy’s national team manager, the Italian Football Federation announced on Friday. Rumours of this had been circulating for some time.

The 48-year-old manager is thus taking responsibility for missing out on next summer’s World Cup. “With a heavy heart, because we have not achieved the goal we set ourselves, I consider my time as national team manager to be over,” said the outgoing manager.

"It was an honour to lead the national team, and to do so with a group of players who have shown dedication and loyalty to the shirt. But my greatest thanks go to the fans, to all Italians who have shown their love and support for the national team without fail over the past few months."

The Italian Football Federation appointed Gattuso on 15 June 2025 as the successor to the sacked Luciano Spalletti. Following the defeat on penalties against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Azzurri have missed out on the World Cup for the third time in a row. The Italians had previously failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups as well.

The Italian Football Federation faces a major overhaul in the coming period. In the wake of Gattuso’s departure, President Gabriele Gravina and Gianluigi Buffon, who was the team manager, are also leaving.

Gattuso, who made 73 international appearances during his playing career, has been working as a coach since 2013. Even before his appointment as national team manager, he had a long list of clubs to his name.

As a club manager, the Italian has been in charge of FC Sion, US Palermo, OFI Crete, AC Pisa, AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia, Olympique Marseille and Hajduk Split.