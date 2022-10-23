- Gavi clashed with Athletic Club player
- Had to be taken off after 34 minutes
- Midfielder was in tears as he left field
WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder went down after clashing with Dani Garcia and appeared to suffer a groin injury. The Spain international had to be taken off and was replaced by Franck Kessie as his side went on to win 4-0 in the league match.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi's injury is not thought to be a serious one and shouldn't affect his hopes of playing at the World Cup with Spain. The 18-year-old returned to the field after the game in a tracksuit to shake hands with the opposition and celebrate with his team-mates.
WHAT THEY SAID: Xavi was able to deliver a positive update on Gavi in his post-match press conference, with Sergi Roberto picking up a more serious knock. “Gavi will be fine for Wednesday,'' said the Barca boss. ''We will lose Sergi for a few days, we will see the tests tomorrow.''
Barca fans will be worried about the youngsterTwitter
At least he didn't need to be stretchered offTwitter
But some fans are unhappy with the refereeingTwitter
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Gavi is set to be available for selection again for Barcelona's crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich in midweek.