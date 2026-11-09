Gary Neville singles out FOUR players who will get Manchester United relegated after defensive disaster against Aston Villa

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Manchester United legend Gary and Phil Neville have delivered a scathing assessment of the club’s current defensive options following a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa. The former stars believe the lack of recruitment in the backline has left the Red Devils in a perilous position that could threaten their top-flight status.

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Chaotic eight-goal thriller at Old Trafford

United went into the November international break sitting 18th in the Premier League after a disastrous defensive display. The hosts found themselves two goals down within five minutes courtesy of rapid strikes from Alysson and Nicolas Jackson.

Michael Carrick's men rallied before the break, drawing level through a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a goal from former Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans. However, the visitors regained control after the restart with a Josh McGinn penalty and a fourth from Leon Goretzka.

Staring at a damaging defeat, United salvaged a point in injury time. Substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu struck late on to secure a 4-4 draw, sparing the club from dropping to the bottom of the table.

Neville brothers blast defensive options

The match ended with a makeshift backline consisting of Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, and Dorgu. Speaking on NBC Sports, Gary Neville pointed to the club's summer transfer activity as the root cause of the chaos.

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"The reason Manchester United have conceded four goals is because they haven’t invested in the defence in the transfer window," he said. "Every one knew they had to do that, they needed defenders. The current ones are making mistake after mistake after mistake. The defenders that finished that game will get you relegated. Watch the defensive errors… we all screamed in the transfer window that they have to bring some defenders in. They had to bring the transfer budget forward and bring defenders in."

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His brother Phil shared the same sentiment, singling out the closing defensive quartet. "The back-four that finished the game - Mazraoui, Yoro, Heaven and Dorgu - that gets you relegated," he added. "That back-four gets you the sack as a manager and that back-four cannot keep United, I don’t think, in the Premier League. That back-four gets you relegated, it’s poor. It’s not good enough to play in the Premier League."

Deep-rooted institutional problems

The draw leaves United suffering an eight-game winless league run, plunging them to their lowest position at this stage of a campaign since 1986. Despite this grim reality, Neville insists that sacking Carrick would not solve the wider systemic issues at Old Trafford.

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"You can paper over the cracks and get a new manager bounce," the former captain added. "When the new manager comes in, everybody’s happy for a couple of months and all of a sudden, six months later, it happens again.

"You can keep changing the manager and thinking that’s going to be the answer. But this has been proven now over eight managers in 12 years, that’s not the answer. Michael could leave, Michael might stay, we don’t know, the ownership don’t have a clue what to do."

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He continued: "It’s rinse and repeat. [Ruben] Amorim, [Erik] ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes, Ralf Rangnick - some of them are world class managers who have had success, there are a lot of promising young managers there, ex players who know the club as well. None of it has worked because if you recruit badly, if you’ve got poor performance department, poor recruitment department, you’ve not got leadership that is strong right through the spine of the football club you will fail.

"Every organisation in the world will fail if you’ve not got an aligned leadership from top to bottom - your board and your ownership right the way through to the person who is stood on the pitch trying to play football. There are real issues within that football club, you’ve got people doing those jobs who have never done those jobs before in senior positions."

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A fight for Premier League survival

United head into the November international break sitting in the relegation zone, placing immense pressure on the coaching staff and hierarchy. Upon their return, the Red Devils must rapidly find a way to plug their leaky defence and secure crucial points to climb out of danger.

With the January window approaching, the spotlight will firmly shift to the Old Trafford boardroom. The ownership must decide whether to make funds available for the defensive reinforcements Neville insists are necessary to save their top-flight status.