Gareth Bale is in his happy place! Ex-Real Madrid star confirmed for BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am golf event

Gareth Bale has joined the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am lineup scheduled to be played in September alongside Tom Holland and Ben Stokes.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Real Madrid winger, Bale, was officially confirmed as the latest addition to the star-studded lineup on Friday. He toasted the news by posting a short message on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The multiple-time European champion is a well-known fan of the sport and has been participating in golf events following his retirement from football. The former Wales international will join previously-announced England cricket stars James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the field that will take on the West Course ahead of the fourth Rolex Series event of the 2023 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? The former Tottenham Hotspur star will be seen in golfing action on September 13 alongside some big names.