Former Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale remained coy when teased by Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney to join his club next season.

Wrexham promoted to League Two

McElhenney hinted at signing Bale

Ex-winger coy about potential Wales return

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons co-owner took to Twitter on Tuesday in response to Bale's latest video from the golf course. McElhenney asked for a round with the ex-Wales captain and joked that he would spend "four hours to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season". In response, Bale chose to ignore the transfer plea and focus on the potential golf match-up, with the caption: "Depends what course..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale announced his retirement from football, both at club and international level, at the turn of the year, and has since stepped into the world of professional golf with an appearance at the PGA Tour. Should he officially come out of retirement, the five-time Champions League winner could potentially join the likes of Ben Foster and former Wales team-mate Hal Robson-Kanu in the Wrexham ranks in next season's League Two campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? For now, though, there has been no confirmation on whether Bale, Foster or Robson-Kanu will link up with the Red Dragons next season. They will instead be looking forward to yet more promotion celebrations after their last National League outing against Torquay on Saturday.