'He's done nothing!' - William Gallas gives brutally honest verdict on Kai Havertz's start to life at Arsenal

William Gallas has targeted Kai Havertz and warned Mikel Arteta that the £65 million newcomer has to mature quickly or face life on the bench.

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz, who moved to Mikel Arteta's squad from Chelsea during the most recent transfer window, has had trouble settling in at the Emirates thus far. He has thus far scored once in the Premier League, and laid on one assist. Gallas has revealed that he has never been completely sold on the move and believes that players must quickly prove their worth to a new team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t think Arsenal should have signed Kai Havertz. I think that was a mistake. If you spent £60million on a striker, you expect them to score at least 15 goals in a season! I don’t think that’ll happen. Arsenal don’t have time! The season may be long, but clubs need results straight away." said Gallas [via The Mirror]

"Havertz was at Chelsea for three years and knows the Premier League well. It may take a while to settle into a new team, but he already lived in London! Players need to adapt immediately – they don’t have time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gunners boss Arteta has been keen to reinvent Havertz in the centre of his midfield, operating in the spot vacated by Granit Xhaka after his summer switch to Havertz's old club, Bayer Leverkusen. However, he has struggled to impress in that deeper position, and his best displays at the Emirates have actually come from a position further forward.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal and Havertz will next be in action when the Gunners take on Havertz's former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 21.