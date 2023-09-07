'He waited for us' - Galatasaray president insists club almost signed Sofyan Amrabat from under Manchester United's noses

Galatasary's president has claimed that Sofyan Amrabat "waited for us" and could have signed the Moroccan from under Manchester United's noses.

WHAT HAPPENED? United were persistent in their efforts to secure the services of Amrabat from Fiorentina and the deal was eventually completed on transfer deadline day by paying a €10 million (£9m/$11m) loan fee with an option to make the move permanent next summer for €25m (£21m/$27m). However, it turns out that the Turkish giants were also in the running as their vice president, Erden Timur, insisted that they were on the verge of signing the midfielder until United moved in at the last minute to prise the player to Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We largely agreed with Sofyan Amrabat. With Fiorentina, we were at a level where we could reach a point. Manchester United came on Wednesday evening and as the player has said before, his former manager was also there… He rejected the big teams and waited for us, but it didn’t happen," he said according to a report by CNN Turkey.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A lot of suitors were vying for the signature of Amrabat, including Liverpool, but the player remained patient until his transfer to Old Trafford was sealed as he wanted to reunite with Erik ten Hag after their stint together at FC Utrecht.

WHAT NEXT? After missing out on Amrabat, Galatasaray shifted their focus to signing Tanguy Ndombele on loan with an option to buy for £12.8 million ($16.16 million). Meanwhile, Amrabat is raring to make his debut against Brighton on September 16 at Old Trafford after he missed the Arsenal clash last Sunday.