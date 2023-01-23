Gakpo told Messi would struggle in this Liverpool team as Owen backs £44m Dutch forward to come good

Cody Gakpo has been told even Lionel Messi would struggle to impress in this Liverpool side, with Michael Owen backing the Dutchman to come good.

WHAT HAPPENED? After seeing Gakpo impress in the Eredivisie at PSV and at the World Cup with the Netherlands in Qatar, the Reds agreed to part with £44 million ($54m) to sign the forward. The 23-year-old is yet to register a goal or assist for Liverpool in his opening four appearances, but Jurgen Klopp's side have been struggling for a spark as a collective and Owen believes the best in the business would find it difficult to inspire his former team at the moment.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Liverpool striker has told Premier League Productions of Gakpo’s adjustment to life in England: “I feel sorry for him actually because he’s coming into a team that is really inconsistent and drained of all the confidence that we’ve seen in the past. He had a couple of half-chances [against Chelsea] and it’s clear he’s trying. I’m sure he’s going to be a good signing for the future, but at the moment, I would defy even Lionel Messi to come in and look good in this team because it’s really struggling.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool drew a blank in their latest Premier League outing against Chelsea, firing in only three efforts on target as they played out a forgettable goalless draw with another surprisingly inconsistent outfit.

WHAT NEXT? Gakpo’s pedigree is without question, as is his potential, but Liverpool’s injury issues in 2022-23 have been doing the collective cause few favours on Merseyside and their latest big-money recruit is yet to settle in either a wide attacking berth or a central striking one.