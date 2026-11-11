'The heaviest jersey in the world!' – Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes fires rallying cry to new Brazil teammates

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes has emphasized the importance of building a solid defensive foundation for the Selecao. The Arsenal star aims to replicate his club clean-sheet record while embracing a new leadership role under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Advertisement

Magalhaes targets Arsenal-style defensive solidity for Brazil

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has set a clear blueprint for the Brazil national team, stressing that building an impenetrable defence is the key to winning matches. Having successfully kept clean sheets in seven of their opening ten Premier League games this season with his club, the defender is eager to translate that defensive resilience onto the international stage under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Brazil's upcoming friendlies against Japan and Singapore, Magalhaes highlighted the collective mentality required.

"We talk a lot at the club about this, about the quality of our squad, and if we don't concede goals, we'll be closer to winning games," Magalhaes stated. "It's something we discuss a lot here in the national team. It's important not to concede goals."

Embracing senior leadership and guiding new debutants

Following a transition in national team leadership after the departure of veterans like Alisson, Danilo, Neymar, and Casemiro, Magalhaes has stepped into a pivotal pillar role alongside Marquinhos. With Ancelotti calling up four newcomers—Arthur Dias, Jonathan Jesus, Vitor Reis, and Jair Cunha—Magalhaes is ready to mentor the next generation.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's about welcoming the new players in the best way possible and passing on our experience to them," Magalhaes explained.

Related Topics

"We know it's the most prestigious jersey in the world, so we also try to convey to them the tranquility of being able to enjoy each moment, but with a lot of responsibility. Si siapa pun yang berada di lapangan harus memberikan segalanya untuk Timnas Brasil."

Learning from World Cup heartbreak and building toward 2030

Reflecting on his experiences representing Brazil at the World Cup—which ended in painful elimination against Norway—Magalhaes insists the squad is using those lessons to forge a winning mentality for the future.

Advertisement

"It is a dream for me and still continues to be a dream. I dream of playing in the next World Cup. It was an incredible experience. It didn't end the way we wanted, but the dream continues," he reflected.

"There are many lessons. In the national team, we know what we have to fix and what needs to be done every day to be ready for the next World Cup. Now our focus is on the matches in front of us, and the most important thing is to win."

Advertisement

Final preparations for friendlies in Singapore

As one of the senior figures in the squad, Magalhaes is fully focused on finishing the international year strongly as Brazil face Japan on Saturday and Singapore on Tuesday at the Singapore National Stadium.

With top-tier talent and an experienced coaching staff, the defender believes the Selecao have everything required to target upcoming major honours like the Copa America.

Advertisement

"We have everything to win: top players and a top coach. So yes, now is the time to work hard. We know how difficult it is, but we need to prepare well, win every match, and be ready to face the Copa America," Magalhaes concluded.