WATCH: Fuming Cristiano Ronaldo vents his frustration at his own bench in Al-Nassr King's Cup semi-final defeat to Al-Wehda

- Al-Nassr lose semi-final
- Al-Wehda open scoring with stunner
- Ronaldo angry at half-time
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo could not hide his frustration at half-time of Monday's King's Cup semi-final defeat to Al-Wehda. Al-Nassr headed into the break 1-0 down in the tie, thanks to Jean-David Beauguel's stunning bicycle kick, which saw Ronaldo let rip at the coaching staff as he walked off the pitch and proved to be the winner on the night.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has netted 11 times for Al-Nassr since arriving from Manchester United but could still end the season empty-handed. Defeat against Al-Wehda ended his team's cup hopes, while Al-Nassr are also three points off the top in the league and have played a game more than leaders Al-Ittihad.
WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr and Ronaldo return to Saudi Pro League action on Friday when they host Al-Raed.