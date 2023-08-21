A man in demand: Fulham ready to table £35m bid for Arsenal and USMNT star Folarin Balogun amid rival Chelsea interest

- Fulham set to place formal offer for Balogun
- Wants the USMNT star after Mitrovic's departure
- Chelsea too keen on signing Balogun
WHAT HAPPENED? Fulham are in need of a striker after the departure of their star player Aleksandar Mitrovic who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The Cottagers are reportedly considering placing a formal bid with Arsenal worth £35m for the USMNT star, according to the Daily Mail.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than Fulham, Chelsea also have a genuine interest in signing Balogun along with Monaco who already saw their first bid rejected by the Gunners.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal reportedly want £50million for the striker who shone last season while on loan in Ligue 1 with Reims.
WHAT NEXT FOR FULHAM? Fulham also have out of favour Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike on their shortlist but it is understood that Balogun remains their priority. They next face Arsenal on August 26 in the Premier League.