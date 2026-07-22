Herve Renard remains hot property. The Frenchman continues to attract interest from numerous national teams, holding onto his considerable value in the coaching market despite a brief recent spell in charge of Tunisia during the 2026 World Cup.

According to French network "Foot Mercato", Renard still enjoys wide appreciation across Africa and Asia thanks to his distinguished record. His spell with Saudi Arabia left a notable mark, guiding them to remarkable results that made him one of the most sought-after coaches in the region.

South Korean media place Renard top of the list to succeed Hong Myung-bo. The former boss left his post after the team crashed out of the group stage at the 2026 World Cup.

Asia is not the only continent chasing him. His name remains strongly present in Africa too, where he is among the leading candidates to take charge of South Africa as successor to the Belgian Hugo Broos.

Senegal have also revived his name among their options, with the Senegalese Federation looking to strengthen its technical project in the coming phase.

Algeria could add him to their shortlist should they change course from the Swiss Vladimir Petkovic. Reports suggest Renard would be among the priorities there.

Twice crowned Africa Cup of Nations champion with Zambia and Ivory Coast, Renard now finds himself weighing up several options. Where he lands next remains the question after that short stint with Tunisia.

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