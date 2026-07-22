Al-Ittihad's hopes of signing a replacement for their Brazilian midfielder Fabinho have come under threat, following the entry of a German giant into the deal.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said that German club Eintracht Frankfurt are pushing hard to sign Nigerian Raphael Onyedika, the Club Brugge midfielder, during the current summer transfer window.

Al-Ittihad have also entered the race, according to a tweet from the Italian journalist on his personal "X" account, firing off an official offer for Onyedika in this summer's market.

The Belgian club value their Nigerian midfielder at around 10 million euros. His contract expires at the end of next season, leaving him free to sign for a new club in the winter transfer window.

Al-Ittihad want a new midfielder after deciding to part ways with Fabinho, whose contract ran out at the end of last season.

Onyedika, 25, delivered impressive performances for Club Brugge last season. He featured in 42 matches across various competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.