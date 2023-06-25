Friends on and off the pitch! Wrexham stars Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee meet up for weekend BBQ ahead of huge pre-season

Wrexham duo seen enjoying BBQ as they gear up for an integral pre-season with the new EFL League Two club.

Wrexham stars Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee were seen hanging out together

seen hanging out together The duo have been integral in Wrexham's rise in the recent season

They were enjoying a much-needed break before a crucial pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham United stars Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee were seen hanging together for a garden side barbeque as the duo enjoyed the day off before an integral pre-season for Wrexham AFC.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Ryan Reynolds took over Wrexham AFC, the club has seen itself reach new heights under the new leadership. Having recently been promoted to the Football League Two, the duo of Mullin and Elliot will once again be vying to take their prestigious club to new heights.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The English side has an important pre-season tour against some of the best teams in England and will look to make full use of their encounters against the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City.