Randal Kolo Muani agrees PSG move? Frankfurt chief says 'speculation is getting wilder' as he offers transfer update on striker

With reports on Saturday suggesting Randal Kolo Muani has agreed to join PSG, Frankfurt chief offers an update on the striker's status.

WHAT HAPPENED? Eintracht Frankfurt Sporting Director Markus Krosche has offered an update to the media about Kolo Muani's current status after reports emerged from Sky Sports Germany that claimed the French striker had already agreed on personal terms with French champions, Paris Saint-Germain. The German chief cleared up the rumours, adding that the player remains "comfortable" at Frankfurt.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There is speculation about this player [Kolo Muani] all the time. As the end of the transfer window nears, speculation is getting wilder. There is no new stand. The status is that Randal Kolo Muani plays at Eintracht Frankfurt and feels very comfortable. There's nothing more to say about that," Krosche said.

For Krösche it is clear that Kolo Muani would not go on strike to force a move away- “Never. Kolo is a really good boy who is also humble and grateful for what we have done for him as a club. That will never happen. And there is no reason for it either,” he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Krosche maintains his demand of £86 million ($109m/€100m) for the 24-year-old, negotiations have hit a roadblock. The team has the advantage in the negotiations because he came on a free transfer from Nantes last summer after agreeing to a deal that runs until June 2027. As negotiations continue, it was also reported by Fabrizio Romano on Sunday that PSG are close to reaching an agreement with Benfica for their other target, Goncalo Ramos.

WHAT NEXT? PSG is looking into a number of striker options right now. It will be interesting to watch if they actively pursue Kolo Muani if they sign Ramos from Benfica for a reduced price of about €80 million (£69 million/$87.34 million).