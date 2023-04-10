‘If you’re worried, don’t come’ - Frank Lampard sends Chelsea fans CLEAR message ahead of crunch Champions League tie

Frank Lampard has sent a clear message to the Chelsea fans that his team will approach the Champions League clash with confidence and belief.

Lampard sends message to Chelsea fans

Confident ahead of facing Real Madrid

Lost to Wolves over the weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Frank Lampard did not have an ideal start to his second stint as Chelsea manager as they went down 1-0 against Wolves in the Premier League over the weekend. They are next up against European giants Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

The interim Chelsea manager remained confident ahead of facing the 14-time European champions and has sent a clear message to the fans that his team will go into the clash with belief in themselves.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lampard said, "We have an opportunity against a fantastic team and we have to attempt to make the most of the opportunity. Go there with confidence, with a belief, because otherwise, as I said, if you’re worried, don’t come. I don’t think history has a big effect on it, but I understand the romantic idea. Wouldn’t we all love to see it again? We have to work towards that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues have failed to win their last four matches in the Premier League and are currently struggling in the 11th position on the league table. The series of poor performances had prompted the club to part ways with Graham Potter and re-appoint Lampard as their new interim coach until the end of the season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After facing Los Blancos in the Champions League on April 12, they next take on Brighton at home on April 15.