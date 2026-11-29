Unbeaten Primeira Liga leaders Porto can open a 12-point gap over Sporting and achieve Portugal's best league start in 54 years on Sunday night. Ahead of the Estadio do Dragao showdown, head coach Francesco Farioli demanded his players show zero fear and "give their lives for FC Porto."
Unbeaten Porto chase 54-year record in Sporting showdown
Reigning champions Porto host Sporting at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday night (8:30 pm) knowing a 12th straight Primeira Liga victory will stretch their lead over their Lisbon rivals to 12 points and deliver the best start by a Portuguese top-flight side since 1972/73.
Backed by the league's meanest defence—conceding just five goals in 11 matches—and Spanish top scorers Borja Sainz (six goals) and Gabri Veiga (five goals, four assists), Francesco Farioli's side aim to crush Sporting's title hopes early despite injuries to Smalling, Vasco Sousa and Gabriel Mec.
'Sweat for the shirt and give their lives for FC Porto'
With all four wingers and three strikers—Samu, Santiago Gimenez and Andre Silva—available together for one of the first times this season, Farioli insisted total commitment and work rate will decide the Classico.
"This is one of those games where any kind of fear cannot be present. We should only think about contesting one play at a time, because that's what will determine the final result," Farioli said. "What counts is the soul of the team... the players must be prepared to start or come off the bench, to sweat for the shirt and give their lives for FC Porto: I don't want to do calculations. I want to see attitude at all times."
He added: "In recent months, we haven't had the luxury of having all four of our wingers and three strikers available; tomorrow will be one of the first games where that happens... Whoever starts as number 9 tomorrow has to sweat for the shirt and give their all for this club."
Farioli flags pressing lessons and Fonseca's midfield square
Reflecting on Porto's 1-0 UEFA Champions League win away to Feyenoord in Rotterdam, Farioli admitted his side must recover the ball earlier and run extra metres against a Sporting team reshaped by his former Ligue 1 rival Paulo Fonseca.
"Regarding the square formation in midfield, I think it's one of Paulo Fonseca's trademarks. At Lille, he did it very well with Cabella dropping deep. Now we see Suarez dropping back to create this square," Farioli explained. "The game in Feyenoord was one of our weakest defensively. We lacked the ability to run a few more meters to be the team we want to be... Running a few more meters than the opponent will be one of the keys to winning."
Dragao atmosphere set to fuel decisive title statement
Farioli emphasised that home support at the Estadio do Dragao will act as an essential extra force as Porto look to overcome past set-piece frustrations against Sporting.
"This game will be played not only on the field, but also off the pitch. In that sense, the support of the Estadio do Dragao will be an extra force without which we cannot succeed," Farioli concluded.
View Author Profile
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.