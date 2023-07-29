Captain fantastique! France snatch crucial Women's World Cup victory over Brazil as skipper Wendie Renard overcomes injury doubt to head late winner

A late winner from Wendie Renard gave France their first victory of the 2023 Women's World Cup as they took down an in-form Brazil on Saturday.

TELL ME MORE: Keen to get over the disappointment of their goalless draw with Jamaica last week, France started well and only a few minutes after she'd seen a header saved by Brazil goalkeeper Leticia, Eugenie Le Sommer nodded one past her to give the European side the lead. A superb cross from Sakina Karchaoui created the opportunity, with Kadidiatou Diani flicking it on into the path of her team-mate, who did the rest.

Brazil struggled to get into the game in the first half but things changed after the break as a few tactical tweaks from head coach Pia Sundhage paid dividends, with the South American champions levelling things up just before the hour. It was Kerolin who initially took aim from the edge of the box but her shot deflected into the path of Debinha, whose cute and composed finish from close range was a delight.

France were not done, though. Grace Geyoro had a shot pushed away by Leticia and Selma Bacha nearly caught the goalkeeper out at her near post before Renard, an injury doubt for this game, popped up at the back post in the 83rd minute to head home Bacha's corner and give her side the win, one which takes them top of Group F.

THE MVP: Renard got the winner but this was a special night for Le Sommer. The Lyon forward was completely out of favour under former coach Corinne Diacre and had not played for her country for two whole years until new boss Herve Renard brought her back into the fold in April. To mark her return to major tournament football with a goal and an impressive performance, then, will have felt amazing for the 34-year-old.

THE BIG LOSER: This was a huge missed opportunity for Brazil. Sundhage's side could have secured their spot in the knockout rounds with a win and, despite a poor first half, they were in the ascendancy after equalising. However, they didn't make it count and have now lost the early advantage they had on their biggest competitors for top spot in Group F.

WHAT NEXT? Group F will reach its climax on Wednesday and both qualification spots will be up for grabs, with France facing Panama while Jamaica take on Brazil.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐