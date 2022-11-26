France vs Denmark: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch France against Denmark on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States, Africa and India

France take on Denmark in their second match in the 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974 on Saturday. Les Bleus started their campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of Australia, while Denmark recorded a goalless draw against Tunisia.

In the absence of Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud has stepped up his game and scored two goals in the first match - one more against Denmark and he will be France's all-time top international scorer. They are also aiming to win six games in a row at the World Cup - stretching back to Russia 2018 - which will be a first in their history.

Denmark, meanwhile, shouldn't be daunted at the prospect of taking on the defending champions as they have won their last two encounters against France in the Nations League.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S., Africa and India and how to stream it live online.

France vs Denmark : date & kick-off time

Game: France vs Denmark Date: November 26, 2022 Kick-off: 4:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 6 pm CAT / 9:30 pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch France vs Denmark on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV and on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also watch the game on the Fox Network, Telemundo and Peacock.

The match will be broadcast and streamed in the UK on ITV, STV and S4C.

In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream the games on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Network, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports app UK ITV 1, STV, S4C ITVX, S4C Online, STV Player India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

France squad & team news

Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out of the World Cup with an ACL injury. Kingsley Koman is also a doubt after he missed Friday's training session with a hip problem but Raphael Varane may start in place of Ibrahima Konate.

France predicted XI: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Areola, Lloris, Mandanda Defenders Saliba, Varane, Konate, Disasi, Pavard, Upamecano, T.Hernandez, Kounde. Midfielders Camavinga, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Fofana, Tchouameni, Veretout Forwards Griezmann, Giroud, Dembele, Mbappe, Coman, Muani, Thuram

Denmark squad & team news

Denmark will be without the services of midfielder Thomas Delaney as he has been forced to withdraw from the tournament after suffering a knee injury against Tunisia.

Apart from the Sevilla man, everyone else is available for selection.

Denmark predicted XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Kjaer; Nissen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Damsgaard, Maehle; Olsen, Dolberg