France legend Just Fontaine dies aged 89: Football mourns World Cup record holder

The football world is mourning the loss of France legend Just Fontaine after his family announced his death at the age of 89.

Fontaine remains the record holder for the most goals ever scored at a single World Cup. The Frenchman netted 13 times in six games for Les Bleus in the tournament back in 1958.

The former forward was born in Marrakech, at the time part of French Morocco, and started his career with USM Casablanca before moving on to Nice and then Reims.

Fontaine was part of a golden era of success for Reims in the 1950s, winning two league titles and the Coupe de France. He was also part of the Reims team that made it to the European Cup final in 1959, going down 2-0 to Real Madrid in Stuttgart.

Fontaine scored 121 goals in six seasons for Reims and a total of 165 times in 200 Ligue 1 matches before his career was cut short because of a leg injury at the age of 28.

Fontaine also famously starred at international level, with his record of 13 goals in World Cup 1958 still yet to be beaten as France reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

The Reims attacker finished his international career with an unbelievable record of 30 goals from 21 games before heading into a managerial career that featured spells with France, Luchon, Paris Saint-Germain, Toulouse and Morocco.