Former Zambia captain Dickson Makwaza dies at age 76

Makwaza who led the Chipolopolo to their maiden continental tournament in Egypt has passed away

Former Zambia captain Dickson Makwaza has died at the age of 76 in Luanshya on Saturday.

The death of the former Mufulira Wanderers defender was confirmed by his son and ex-Zambia midfielder Linos Makwaza.

Makwaza skippered Chipolopolo to their first appearance at the Afcon finals in 1974 in Egypt, where his side finished as runners-up behind Zaire, now Democratic Republic of Congo.

Makwaza, who had 74 caps for Zambia, never received a yellow card during his playing days for Chipolopolo and Mufulira Wanderers before retiring in 1975.

Morocco coach Herve Renard has paid a tribute to the departed Makwaza via the social media.

After ending his playing career, Makwaza managed Mufulira Wanderers, Roan United, Bloemfontein Celtic, Comets FC, Indeni FC and Roan United

