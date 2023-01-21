Former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique in talks to become Brazil manager

Brazil are considering appointing former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique as their new manager following Tite's exit after the World Cup.

Enrique considered for Brazil

CBF president will travel to Europe

Ancelotti among shortlisted candidates

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues is due to travel to Europe in the coming week to meet prospective coaches and Enrique is one of the shortlisted candidates, according to UOL Esporte. The CBF have already enquired about the Spaniard's availability through Brazil legend and Enrique's former Barcelona team-mate Ronaldo, who had a chat with the 52-year-old coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Spain manager is not the only one on Rodrigues' list, which includes some high-profile names like current Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti - although the Italian has insisted his intention is to honour his long-term contract with Los Blancos.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Former Brazil coach Tite decided to leave the job after the Selecao's shock quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Croatia, while Enrique was sacked after Spain's own upset at the same stage against Morocco.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Along with Enrique and Ancelotti, Roma manager Jose Mourinho is also tipped to become the next Brazil coach as per former FC Porto player Carlos Alberto, who backed the Portuguese as the ideal candidate to become Tite's successor.