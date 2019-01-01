Former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Andrea Orlandi forced to retire with heart disease

The attacking midfielder has been forced to retire at the age of 34...

Former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Andrea Orlandi has been forced to retire from all forms of football after the player was diagnosed with a heart problem in a recent medical with Italian side Virtus Entella.

"I felt like this was coming after I had the medical but until it was made official, I still had that glimmer of hope," he told 's website.

"Sadly it is not safe for me to play on," he added.

"I was devastated when the doctor broke the news. However, I am coming to terms with it quite quickly and am so thankful to all the medical staff who have helped me. I could have had an operation to try and carry on playing, but at 34 it would have been risky and stupid to do so. I have to think about my future more than football now.

"The truth is I could have died during my career and so I must look at the bright side that I am still here with my wife and kids and that I enjoyed many years playing the game I love."

President Antonio Gozzi commented, "For Entella the health of their players has always been a priority, and in this case too, we wanted to carry out a series of additional tests that highlighted this pathology, probably saving life of the player. He has reacted to the news with great character and willpower. We wish him to start a second life and get new successes. At Entella, if he wants it, will always find the support he deserves ".

Orlandi plied his trade in the Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC in the current campaign until he returned to in the January transfer window. He made nine appearances for the defending champions Chennaiyin FC in the 2018-19 season.