Carlos Queiroz has been confirmed as the new head coach of the national football team of Qatar by the QFA (Qatar Football Association) on Monday.

Felix Sanchez's contract was not renewed

Queiroz roped in at the helm

Was the manager of Iran in the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? After Qatar's dismal show in the 2022 World Cup, which saw them crash out of the group stages without a point, the contract of Felix Sanchez Baz was not renewed by mutual consent. According to the Portuguese magazine, DN, several candidates, including former Portugal manager Fernando Santos, were in consideration for the job but Queiroz emerged as the best option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 69-year-old has vast experience working in Asia as he had been the manager of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran. In fact, during his first stint with Team Melli, he went on to manage 100 matches winning 60 of them. He returned for a second stint before the 2022 World Cup and beat Wales 2-0 in the group stage but lost to England and Iran.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Queiroz replaced Vicente del Bosque at Real Madrid in 2003. But after a 10-month stint, he returned to Manchester United as an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson.

WHAT NEXT? After making their World Cup debut, Qatar will be looking to defend their Asian Cup title in July 2023. Queiroz has got less than six months to get his house in order and the upcoming international break in March will be crucial for his preparations.