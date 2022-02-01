Football salutes 'legend' Tom Brady as NFL icon confirms retirement

Two codes of football united on Tuesday to say farewell to a legend, after NFL idol Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game.

Brady is one of the most successful quarterbacks in American Football history, winning multiple honours with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, after 22 seasons at the top of the NFL, he is hanging up his helmet following the Buccaneers' play-off exit in 2022.

What did Brady say?

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady explained in a series of social media posts.

"There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

"I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

"My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Football reacts to the legend's retirement

With seven Super Bowl wins and a host of records held, Brady will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever in the NFL.

His prestige transcended sporting boundaries, as confirmed by the number of football clubs and players, past and present, who saluted him following his decision.

The GREATEST to ever do it!!!!

Thank you @TomBrady for inspiring me and generations of sport People.

Ps: your 7th ring is mine 😉

👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/HJBTsRYo5k — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) February 1, 2022

Happy retirement to the legend @TomBrady, congratulations on a fantastic career in the #NFL 🐐👏 https://t.co/Tep54u5wBR — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 1, 2022

I had the privilege of seeing him live in the Super Bowl in the comeback against Atlanta. A dream night for an athlete who leaves a unique legacy. Congratulations on your journey, 🐐 @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/Ogw7ZPuRbn — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) February 1, 2022

