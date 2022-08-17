Will Football Manager 2023 be on PlayStation 5?

GOAL has all the information you need about consoles in which you can play FM23

Football Manager 2023 is expected to be announced later this year and with the previous editions finding plenty of interest among football lovers, fans are expecting another hit from the franchise.

The 2022 edition of the game was released in November 2021 and has managed to sell more than a million copies in PC/Mac platforms alone in less than a year.

If you're hoping to get the game for your console, particularly Sony's latest offering, the Playstation 5, GOAL has all the information you will need.

Will Football Manager 2023 be on PS5?

While the release date for Football Manager 2023 has not been confirmed yet, the management simulation game is set to continue the trend of launching on all popular gaming devices. However, it is not clear if PlayStation devices will be among the platforms.

While previous editions have been available to play on Xbox devices, there is no indication that FM23 will be launched on PlayStation, either PS4 or PS5.

Back in 2020, Miles Jacobson, the gaffer at the game's designers Sports Interactive (SI Games), responded to a fan's query and tweeted the reason for the game's absence on the Sony-owned gaming console. He said: "Our friends at Xbox have spent years asking for us to come back to their consoles. It's how both FM19 and FM 20 ended up on gamepass towards the end of the cycle, and now FM21 on Xbox One and Series X/S. Sony didn't."

However, there is always a possibility that things have changed since then, so we will have to wait and see.

What other consoles will FM23 be on?

Football Manager 2023 will likely be made available to play on PC, Mac, Xbox and mobile devices.

The Xbox and Mobile edition of Football Manager 2022 launched on the same date as the PC/Mac version and 2023 edition is expected to follow the same schedule.

Football Manager 2023 Xbox edition and Football Manager 2023 Touch are expected to be cheaper than the full PC game, similar to last year's series.

Football Manager 2022 Xbox edition and Touch edition were priced at £29.99 in the UK and $39.99 in the U.S.

