Folarin Balogun gets his move! Monaco confirm €40m signing of USMNT striker from Arsenal

Ligue 1 club Monaco have confirmed the signing of USMNT star Folarin Balogun from Arsenal for a reported fee of €40 million.

WHAT HAPPENED? Monaco announced the €40m ($43m/£34m) deal on Wednesday and confirmed that he has signed a five-year contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old striker spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Reims in France and scored 22 goals for the Ligue 1 side. He leaves the north London club after three years where he made just 10 senior appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR MONACO? Monaco are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with seven points from their first three matches. They next face Lens on Saturday.