Southgate's Foden omission annoys Gary Neville as Man City star is 'our best talent by a mile'

Former England right-back Gary Neville thinks Phil Foden should be starting for England and questioned Gareth Southgate over his benching decision.

WHAT HAPPENED? Southgate opted to name the same XI against the USA that started the 6-2 win over Iran, meaning there wasn't a place for Phil Foden. As England stuttered and struggled to break the USMNT down Friday, the manager opted to bring on the likes of Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish instead of the City star who many argue should be starting. The game ended 0-0, perhaps making Neville's half-time concerns even more warranted.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on ITV during the interval, Neville said: "I know Phil Foden isn’t playing but for Phil Foden not to be playing for England is a real shame because he’s a massive talent. I think he’s our best player, our best talent by a mile. He should be playing in that team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foden is yet to start at the World Cup for England, only getting 20 minutes off the bench against Iran and not getting any time on the pitch against the US. Mason Mount didn't have the best of games and could have easily made way for Foden at any point but Southgate opted to keep the Chelsea man on.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Despite a really poor performance against the USMNT, England still stand in strong stead to progress and top the group, too. A win against Wales on the final day would see them do just that.