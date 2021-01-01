'It was a flutter ball' - Neuer explains Mainz mistake in shock Bayern Munich defeat

The German goalkeeper felt he was "unlucky" to concede the opening goal at Opel Arena on Saturday as his side failed to clinch the Bundesliga title

Manuel Neuer has explained his uncharacteristic mistake during Bayern Munich's shock Bundesliga defeat away at Mainz, insisting "it was a flutter ball".

Bayern missed the chance to clinch their ninth successive league title after losing 2-1 at the Opel Arena, with Jonathan Burkardt and Robin Quaison scoring for the hosts before Robert Lewandowski netted a late consolation for Hansi Flick's side.

Burkhardt put Mainz ahead when Neuer fumbled his volley from just outside the box into the net, but the German shot-stopper claims he was just the victim of bad fortune.

What's been said?

"I saw the ball when he was behind David. It was a flutter ball. I tried to have a stable hand, but the ball landed just wide," Neuer told Sky Germany. "I was unlucky with the situation."

The Bayern goalkeeper went on to admit that the reigning Bundesliga champions didn't deserve to pick up all three points from the game after their poor first-half display.

"What happened in the first half was too little of us. That way you can't go into the game and win," Neuer added. "We didn't create enough opportunities and were punished for our mistakes. Body language wasn't enough in the first half. This defeat hits us hard."

Bayern's coronation put on hold

Burkhardt turned the pre-match script on its head with his third-minute strike against Bayern. Neuer let the effort slip through his fingers despite the fact the ball was struck straight at him, but could do little to prevent Mainz's second goal shortly before the interval.

Phillipp Mwene curled in a beautifully flighted free-kick from the left-wing straight into the path of Quaison, who produced a bullet header.

Bayern had to wait until stoppage time in the second half to get their goal as Lewandowski produced a cool finish after capitalising on some shaky defending, but Mainz were still able to hold on for the famous victory.

Neuer's record for Bayern this season

Neuer's error against Mainz was one of the few black marks against his name this term, with the 35-year-old having generally been the model of consistency once again during Bayern's march towards more domestic silverware.

The Germany international has recorded 13 clean sheets in 44 games across all competitions, and will hope for another when Bayern seek to wrap up the title against at home to Borussia Monchengladbach next Saturday.

