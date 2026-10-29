'They didn’t take it well' - Fleetwood Town hero Jay Lynch slams Arsenal stars for post-match behaviour after shock Carabao Cup exit

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Jay Lynch has lifted the lid on the reaction of Arsenal’s stars following their humiliating Carabao Cup exit on Tuesday night. The League Two side produced one of the tournament’s greatest shocks by dumping Mikel Arteta’s side out on penalties at Highbury Stadium.

Advertisement

Arsenal suffer shock defeat on the Fylde coast

A heavily-rotated Arsenal side struggled to establish any early rhythm and fell behind after 21 minutes when Fulham loanee Aaron Loupalo-Bi struck for the hosts. Mikel Arteta's men improved following the introduction of Martin Odegaard, eventually levelling the tie in the 50th minute through Viktor Gyokeres' first goal of the season.

Despite dominating possession and piling on the pressure, the visitors failed to find a winner. The match ultimately went to a penalty shootout, where Lynch saved Bruno Guimaraes' spot-kick before Conor Haughey converted the decisive penalty to seal a memorable 5-3 shootout victory for the League Two strugglers.

'They didn't take it well'

The final whistle sparked a massive pitch invasion from the ecstatic home supporters, creating chaotic scenes. Amidst the wild celebrations, Lynch noted that the defeated Premier League stars swiftly departed without interacting with their opponents.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Fleetwood goalkeeper explained the chaotic aftermath on the pitch. "It's obviously such a huge moment for us and all the fans ran on, no one actually got chance to speak to them," Lynch said.

Advertisement Advertisement

He added that the customary post-match formalities were completely abandoned following the upset. He said: "I think the gaffer spoke to their gaffer briefly, but because of all the fans we didn't actually get a chance to ask for shirts or even speak to them or anything, to be honest. They didn't take it well, let's put it that way."

Related Topics

Frustration boils over for Arteta's men

The defeat marks a disastrous early exit for Arsenal, whose frustrations were evident even before the shootout commenced. Tensions flared in the closing stages when teenage prospect Max Dowman lashed out at Harrison Neal following a heavy challenge, earning a straight red card with just five minutes of normal time remaining.

Arteta was visibly furious with the youngster as he trudged off the pitch, though the north London club have since lodged an appeal against the dismissal. Lynch also proved crucial in normal time, pulling off vital late saves to deny Ben White and Odegaard to keep Fleetwood's historic hopes alive.

Advertisement

Picking up the pieces

Arsenal must now await the outcome of their appeal regarding Dowman's dismissal as they look to quickly move on from a humiliating night. The Premier League champions will need to regroup and refocus their efforts on domestic league action after missing out on an early chance for silverware.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood will hope to use this monumental cup victory to spark a major turnaround in their league campaign. Having entered the tie sitting a lowly 18th in the fourth tier, the Cod Army will look to carry this newfound momentum into their upcoming domestic fixtures.