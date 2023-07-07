'They didn’t train him properly in Flamengo' - Vinicius Junior has gone from 'water to wine' at Real Madrid, Brazilian legend Ronaldo says

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has lauded Vinicius Jr's development at Real Madrid, but questioned Flamengo's coaching of the Brazilian.

Dubbed winger "one of the best"

Criticised Flamengo for lack of technical work

Also applauded appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as Brazil boss

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo took aim at Flamengo for failing to develop Vinicius before the winger signed for Real Madrid in 2019, criticising the club for sending him to Spain 'without tuning.'

WHAT THEY SAID: The Brazil legend spoke in depth on Vinicius Jr's development in an appearance on Mano a Mano podcast: “They didn’t prepare Vinicius or improve his technique fundamentally well enough in Brazil. He couldn’t control the ball with his left foot at all when he first arrived at Madrid! Now he’s one of the best.

"He arrived without tuning, everyone thought in Madrid he would be sent back to Brazil after some time with the B team. He has gone from water to wine in 2 years. They didn’t train him properly in Flamengo."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo also offered his opinion on the Selecao appointing current Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager. The decision to hire Italian-born Ancelotti has been met with some criticism in Brazil, but the Real Valladolid president insisted that 'we have to hire the best.'

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Brazilian is presiding over an important summer for his recently-relegated Valladolid side, who are looking to retool and secure immediate promotion back into the Spanish top flight.