Fiorentina, Paratici: "Marotta? Any comparison between him and me is misleading"

Fabio Paratici, Fiorentina’s sporting director, spoke to DAZN ahead of the match against Inter:





“I haven’t met Marotta yet, but I’ll be seeing him before the match. We’ve shared an important journey together; he taught me a great deal, just as Andrea Agnelli taught me a great deal. Any comparison is misleading, though, because we have different roles and responsibilities, which is why we complemented each other so well.”





"Survival? We need to keep our heads in the game right until the end of the season; over the last two or three months we’ve had a few dips in form, but we’ve got through two rounds of the Conference League and had a good run in the league."





"Kean has trained so-so in recent weeks but today he’s ready to start. I’m very optimistic about the national team; qualifying for the World Cup is a source of national pride. Gudmundsson has quality; I can’t give you an assessment of his whole season, but we expect a lot from him."







