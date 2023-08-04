Final offer! Bayern Munich make new Harry Kane bid of over €100m and demand 'quick decision' from Spurs as PSG plot last-gasp move

Bayern Munich have submitted a 'take it or leave it' offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane while Paris Saint-Germain are considering making a bid.

Saga has been going on for duration of window

Bayern submit mammoth offer

PSG waiting in the wings

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have been targeting a striker all summer as, since the departure of Robert Lewandowski, they've lacked a designated number nine. According to Sky Sports, the German champions have submitted an offer worth in excess of €100 million (£86m/$110m) for Kane who only has a year left on his contract at Spurs. Daniel Levy's hand could be forced at the risk of losing the 30-year-old for free next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are also considering making a late move for the prolific forward, Get French Football News reports. The Parisians have issues of their own in the final third, too. They've already lost Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and the future of Kylian Mbappe is anything but clear at this point.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? With Spurs' Premier League campaign just over a week away from starting, it remains to be seen whether they'll have their captain starting for them against Brentford on August 13.