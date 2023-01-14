FIFA launch investigation into 'offensive behaviour' from Argentina in World Cup final

FIFA have launched an investigation into alleged 'offensive behaviour' by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final against France.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Argentina's penalty shootout win over Les Bleus, Emiliano Martinez led a celebration in the Argentine dressing room where they mocked Mbappe. The entire team were heard singing "a minute's silence for..." in tandem, before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: "...for Mbappe who is dead!".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old goalkeeper also made a lewd gesture while holding his Goalkeeper of the Tournament trophy on the podium.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Astatement from FIFA read: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, during the Argentina v. France FIFA World Cup final."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste are likely to be fined heavily if they are found guilty of the charges in the investigation process.