FIFA to preserve gaming franchise & rival EA Sports in ‘best egame’ vow from re-elected president Gianni Infantino

FIFA will be preserving the gaming franchise boasting their name, with world football’s governing body ready to go head-to-head with EA Sports.

WHAT HAPPENED? It was revealed in May 2022 that a parting of ways will be taking place in the virtual world that brings a 30-year working relationship to a close. EA Sports is preparing to head out on its own and has vowed to “put EA Sports FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience”. They still boast “more than 300 individual licensed partners, giving players access to more than 19,000 athletes across 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world”, but can no longer call upon the full support of a prominent partner.

WHAT THEY SAID: FIFA will now be delivering their own simulator experience, with Gianni Infantino stating that: “The new FIFA game - the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on - will always be the best egame for any girl or boy, we will have news on this very soon.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Infantino was speaking following confirmation that he has, after facing no opposition to his reign, been re-elected as FIFA president for another four-year cycle through to 2027. He has said: “Being president of FIFA is an incredible honour, an incredible privilege. It is also a great, great responsibility. I’m truly humbled and touched by your support. I promise you I will continue serving FIFA, serving football all over the world, serving all 211 member associations of FIFA.”

WHAT NEXT? With news on a FIFA gaming franchise on the way, those in charge of the global game have also revealed that the 2026 World Cup – which was already due to have 48 teams involved for the first time – will be expanded to include 104 games spread across 39 days.