'Individuals in question should be subject to penal sanctions' - FIFA 'closely following' latest corruption allegations

A number of officials were indicted on Monday on charges related to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups

Fifa announced that the organization is "closely following" the situation unfolding in the United States after allegations of bribery were unveiled on Monday in relation to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The U.S. Justice Department confirmed several new allegations of corruption on Monday stemming from bribes being paid to former members of Fifa's executive committee.

An indictment from a New York court revealed that former CONMEBBOL president Nicolas Leoz, who died last year, and former Brazilian national federation president Ricardo Teixeira have been accused of accepting bribes to vote for at Fifa's executive committee meeting in December 2010, where the country was awarded the 2022 World Cup.

Additionally, former CONCACAF boss Jack Warner, who pled guilty to charges in 2015, has been alleged to have received bribes to vote for to host the 2018 competition. Warner and Teixeira have both been given lifetime bans from football in recent years.

Allegations have also been levied against two former executives at Fox, who are alleged to have paid bribes in an effort to obtain confidential bidding information during Fifa's sale of American television rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Fifa says that the federation is closely monitoring the investigation, which includes 53 total counts of illegal behaviour.

“Fifa supports all investigations into alleged acts of criminal wrongdoing regarding either domestic or international football competitions, and will continue to provide full co-operation to law enforcement officials investigating such matters," the organization said in a statement.

“Fifa is closely following these investigations and all related developments in the legal processes ongoing in the United States and other parts of the world.

“It is important to point out that Fifa has itself been accorded victim status in the US criminal proceedings and senior Fifa officials are in regular contact with the US Department of Justice. Following the latest indictment, Fifa will ask the DOJ for further information on these matters.

“The Fifa ethics committee has already imposed sanctions, including life bans, on football officials mentioned in this process.

“So far as Fifa is concerned, should any acts of criminal wrongdoing by football officials be established, the individuals in question should be subject to penal sanctions.

“As the respective criminal cases are ongoing we are not in a position to comment further for the time being.”