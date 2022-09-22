FIFA 23 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game revealed

EA Sports has assembled a typically cosmopolitan blend of music for the new game

The soundtrack for FIFA 23 has been released and there is a truly global flavour, with tracks from artists hailing from all over the world - 34 different countries to be exact. With a total of 109 songs to listen to throughout the game, FIFA aficionados are certainly in for an aural treat when they play.

Featuring the likes of Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Stromae, Nas and Michael Kiwanuka, there are loads of familiar tunes, as well as a few fresh tracks too.

Like previous editions of the game, FIFA 23 will actually have two separate soundtracks: one to accompany the game generally and another tailored specifically for Volta mode.

GOAL brings you the FIFA 23 soundtrack, artists, songs and everything you need to know.

Which songs are on the FIFA 23 soundtrack?

The FIFA 23 soundtrack has 57 tracks, with a brilliant blend of genres, including deep house, electronica, rap and rock, among others.

As with previous games, there will be custom FUT kits designed by artists and bands. This year, Phoenix, Jack Harlow, Central Cee, Labrinth and Pheelz will turn their hands to unique kits, with even more expected through the season.

You can see the FIFA 23 soundtrack below.

Artist Song Country Alewya Jagna Saudi Arabia / UK Ark Woods First Flight To Mars USA Bad Bunny, Bomba, Estereo Ojitos Lindos Puerto Rico / Colombia Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy Voodoo Puerto Rico / Colombia / India Bakermat Madan (King) Netherlands Bianca Costa Ounana France / Brazil Biig Piig FUN UK blackwave ft. Abhi the Nomad a-okay Belgium / India Bru-C Playground UK Chappaqua Wrestling Full Round Table UK Crooked Colours Feel It Australia Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka) Aquamarine UK / USA Daniela Lalita Tenia Razon Peru / USA FKA twigs ft Shygirl Papi Bones UK Flume ft. Caroline Polachek Sirens Australia / USA George FitzGerald Passed Tense (ft. Panda Bear) UK Gorillaz New Song UK Greentea Peng Stuck in the Middle UK Haich Ber Na So Sick of Me UK Hak Baker Bricks in the Wall UK Harry Stone Daydreaming UK Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook On Your Own Australia / UK James BKS ft The Big Hash High Level France / South Africa Labrinth Lift Off UK Lane 8 ft. Arctic Lake All I Want UK / USA Loyle Carner New Song UK M.I.A. Beep UK MILKBLOOD Disco Closure USA moa moa Drive UK Muddy Monk Smthng Switzerland Nathan Day Hello Alien UK Nia Archives Forbidden Feelingz UK Niko B Rip in Jeans UK ODESZA Behind the Sun USA Phantoms ft Big Wild Firepit USA Pheelz ft. BNXN Finesse Nigeria Phoenix Tonight ft. Ezra Koenig France / USA PONGO Kuzola Angola ROLE MODEL forever&more USA ROSALIA SAOKO Spain Rose Gray Prettier Than You UK Sampa The Great ft. Anjelique Kidjo Let Me Be Great Zambia, Australia, Benin San Holo All the Highs Netherlands Sea Girls Falling Apart UK SOFY Big Talk UK Stromae Fils de joie Belgium The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Walking on Water UK / USA Truenio, Victor Heredia TIERRA ZANTA Argentina Tseba ft. Electric Fields Must Be Love Australia Venice Can't Sleep USA Willow Kayne White City UK Wings of Desire Choose a Life UK Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius Spitting off the Edge of the World USA Young Fathers Rice UK

FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack songs

EA Sports loves the soundtrack for Volta to have a different vibe to it, reflecting the street-culture grit of the small-sided amateur game. To that end, the FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack features more grime, hip-hop and electronic music across 52 tracks.

Check out the full Volta soundtrack for FIFA 23 below.

Artist Song Country Baby Tate Pedi USA Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide Skelele Nigeria Bonobo ft. O'Flynn Otomo USA / UK Central Cee Obsessed with You UK Chase & Status ft. Takura Don't Be Scared UK / Zimbabwe Curtis Richa Work It Out USA Dapz on the Map Give Thanks UK Denzel Curry ft. Slowthai Zatoichi UK / USA Disclosure, RAYE Waterfall UK Doss Look USA Edd Mama Used to Say Malta Effy Not Yours UK Eunique Man nennt mich Germany Gardna ft. MC Spyda & Selecta J-Man Disturb Them UK Gorgon City, DRAMA You've Done Enough UK / USA Graham Lake ft. Avelino Run em Down Sweden IDK & Kaytranada ft. Denzel Curry Dog Food USA Jack Harlow Nail Tech USA James BKS ft. The Big Hash High Level France / South Africa Joy Club & TIEKS Lifted UK / USA Koffee Pull Up Jamaica / UK Kojey Radical ft. Knucks Payback UK Kungs with The Knocks People France / USA LODATO & Janice Robinson Dreamer USA Lous & The Yakuza Kise Congo / Belgium Luud ft. Dear Sunday Wanna Stay Australia LYAM ft. Wiki THE REAPERS UK / USA Mall Grab ft. Novelist, D Double E Times Change Australia / UK Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman Maybe Not UK Michael Calfan & Leo Stannard Better France / UK Moksi, Diede T.T.Y.N Netherlands Monty & Visages ft. PAV4N & Strategy Hardware France / India / UK Nas 40-16 Building USA Nightmares on Wax ft. OSHUN Breathe In UK / USA P Money x Whiney Sorry I'm Not Sorry UK Piers James Showbiz UK Quevedo, Linton Ahora y Siempre USA Regents Heritage UK Remi Wolf Quiet on Set USA Ruckspin X Eliza Legzdina Leader of the Pack UK sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing, nowhere i'm not ok USA seeyousoon Fix Your Face USA Seun Kuti & Black Thought Ku Ku Kee Mee (Remix) ft. Akala Nigeria / USA Shenseea RUN RUN Jamaica Silvana Imam ft. Jaqe Hela Vagen Upp Sweden / Lithuania Smoke DZA, Girl Talk Season USA Tassia Zappia I'm Gon' Get You Italy / Australia Watch The Ride x Emz READY4DEM UK WhO Sunshine UK Young Franco ft. Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters Rollout UK / Australia yune pinku DC Rot UK / Malaysia

Listen to the FIFA 23 soundtrack

FIFA 22 soundtrack

The FIFA 22 soundtrack featured songs from My Morning Jacket, Inhaler, Chvrches and more.

Check it out here!

