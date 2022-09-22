FIFA 23: Who are the fastest players on the new EA Sports game?

FIFA 23 Kylian Mbappe Adama Traore fastest playersEA Sports/GOAL composite
Adama Traore and Kylian Mbappe's pace is legendary, but who else is a speed king on the game?

If you want to succeed on FIFA, you're going to need a few fast players - speed demons who can terrorise defences with a turn of pace and defenders who are able to keep up with lightning opposition forwards. This has always been the case and FIFA 23 is no different.

Pace is an asset that can help you dribble past players with ease or arrive first at the end of a perfectly threaded through ball and it can be crucial if you've been caught on the counter-attack.

GOAL takes a look at the fastest players on FIFA 23, according to their pace (PAC) ratings.

Who are the fastest players on FIFA 23?

Kylian Mbappe is the fastest player on FIFA 23, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward boasting a pace rating of 97 in the new game. Mbappe's overall rating is 91, making him one of the best players in the game, as well as the fastest. His 97 pace rating on FIFA 23 is an improvement on his speed in FIFA 22, when he had a pace rating of 96.

Wolves winger Adama Traore follows Mbappe in the speed stakes, with 96 pace, meaning he continues his habit of being one of the game's swiftest speedsters. Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, on-loan Fulham winger Daniel James and Union Berlin's Sheraldo Becker are the next fastest players on the game, each having a 95 pace rating.

You can see the top 20 fastest players on FIFA 23 in the table below.

KEY:

  • PAC = Pace rating
  • OVR = Overall rating
  • POS = Position

Rank

Player

POS

PAC

OVR

1

Kylian Mbappe

ST

97

91

2

Adama Traore

RW

96

79

=3

Vinicius Jr

LW

95

86

=3

Daniel James

RM

95

77

=3

Sheraldo Becker

ST

95

76

=6

Gerrit Holtmann

LW

94

74

=6

Inaki Williams

ST

94

81

=6

Sebastian Villa

LW

94

77

=6

Ismaila Sarr

RM

94

77

=6

Kevin Schade

RM

94

70

=6

Alex Bangura

LB

94

69

=6

Alphonso Davies

LB

94

84

=6

Jeremie Frimpong

RB

94

80

=14

Jeremiah St Juste

CB

93

76

=14

Theo Hernandez

LB

93

85

=14

Frank Acheampong

ST

93

76

=14

Ruan

RB

93

67

=14

Ousmane Dembele

RW

93

83

=14

Hirving Lozano

RW

93

81

=14

Noah Okafor

ST

93

75

The bulk of the fastest players on FIFA 23 are attackers, with wingers and forwards tending to be the quickest. However, there are a number of full-backs and centre-backs among the fleet-footed in the game.

Bayern Munich and Canada's flying full-back Alphonso Davies is the fastest defender in the game along with Cambuur left-back Alex Bangura and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. All three have pace ratings of 94. Sporting's Jeremiah St Juste is the fastest centre-back on FIFA 23 with a pace rating of 93.

