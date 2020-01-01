FIFA 21: When will new game be released in UK and US?

The new edition of the world's biggest football simulation game will be launched worldwide this autumn

The release of a fresh edition of FIFA is one of the biggest events in the gaming calendar, when eager football fans get their hands on the new game and test out all the new features.

FIFA 21 will be released this autumn on current generation and next generation consoles, making its debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well as launching updated editions on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Switch.

Goal answers the big questions ahead of the worldwide launch of FIFA 21.

When will FIFA 21 be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

FIFA 21 will be released on PS4 and Xbox One on Friday October 9, 2020.

This is slightly later than the normal late September release date for previous versions of the game due to delays caused by the coronavirus crisis.

A Legacy Edition of the game will be released on Switch. It will not include any new gameplay improvements nor the FIFA Ultimate Team and Volta game modes and is mainly a squad database update of the game. The Switch version of FIFA 21 is expected to be released in October.

The PC version of FIFA 21 will be the same game that is released on PS4 and Xbox One and is also released worldwide on Friday, October 9.

When will FIFA 21 be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X?

Sony and Microsoft have scheduled their new consoles for release in late 2020, stating that they would hit the market during the holiday period.

This is usually around Thanksgiving and Christmas, with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X expected to launch in the second half of November.

FIFA 21 is expected to be one of the launch titles for both consoles and should arrive alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X in late November.

As many gamers will already have bought FIFA 21 for PS4 and Xbox One, EA Sports is offering a 'Dual Entitlement' to all purchases, meaning that you can upgrade your PS4 copy to a PS5 copy of the game at no extra cost when it launches.

The same package is also available on Xbox Series X to download a free copy of FIFA 21 if you have already purchased the game either as a download or a physical copy on Xbox One.

When does FIFA 21 early access begin?

People who pre-order the game will be able to play the game three days earlier than anyone who waits for the physical release.

FIFA 21 early access begins on Tuesday October 6 and allows the compete game to be downloaded to your console to play the full game ahead of its release.

Anyone who has EA Access on PS4 or Xbox One and Origin Access on PC will be able to avail of the Play First Trials on Thursday, October 1, more than a full week ahead of the official release of FIFA 21.

