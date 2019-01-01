FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Eriksen, Fernandinho, Arnautovic headline squad
Christian Eriksen, Fernandinho and Marko Arnautovic headline a Premier League and La Liga-heavy FIFA 19 Team of the Week.
The Tottenham midfielder, who nets his second in-form of the season, is the big prize in Ultimate Team this week with a number of notable leagues out of action for their winter break.
He's joined by usable cards in Fernandinho and Arnautovic, while Mamadou Sakho and Victor Lindelof are also among the starters.
La Liga is also well-represented with Barcelona midfielder Arthur joining Real Sociedad's Willian Jose and Villarreal's Sergio Asenjo and Santi Cazorla, with the latter receiving a position switch to left midfielder.
Completing the starting XI are a pair of players representing the Portuguese league with Raul and Haris Seferovic rounding out the group.
Troy Deeney leads the way for the bench, where he's joined by Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser and Porto's Eder Militao, who's position switch from right-back to centre-back make him an intriguing option.
STARTING XI
GK - Sergio Asenjo - Villarreal
CB - Mamadou Sakho - Crystal Palace
CB - Raul - Braga
CB - Victor Lindelof - Manchester United
CM - Christian Eriksen - Tottenham
CDM - Fernandinho - Manchester City
LM - Santi Cazorla - Villarreal
CM - Arthur - Barcelona
ST - Marko Arnautovic - West Ham
ST - Willian Jose - Real Sociedad
ST - Haris Seferovic - Benfica
BENCH
GK - Angus Gunn - Southampton
CB - David Lopez - Espanyol
CB - Eder Militao - Porto
LM - Ryan Fraser - Bournemouth
CM - Thomas Pina - Deportivo Alaves
ST - Troy Deeney - Watford
ST - Rogelio Funes Mori - Monterrey
RESERVES
GK - Eugene Galekovic - Melbourne City
LM - Kamil Grosicki - Hull City
RM - Marcus Harness - Burton Albion
ST - Enrique Triverio - Toluca
ST - Alex Brosque - Sydney FC