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Rian Rosendaal

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Feyenoord’s likely line-up: Van Persie to decide on Valente and Hadj Moussa

NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord
NEC Nijmegen
Feyenoord
Eredivisie

Second-placed Feyenoord travel to third-placed NEC on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 14:30 and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN 1. 

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Luciano Valente and Anis Hadj Moussa are all sidelined, leaving Van Persie with difficult selection decisions. 

Timon Wellenreuther will start in goal, while Mats Deijl, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Thijs Kraaijeveld and Jordan Bos make up the defence in this Vriendenloterij Eredivisie showdown.

Tobias van den Elshout, who recently extended his contract at De Kuip, will make his first-team debut, while Jakub Moder and Oussama Targhalline complete the midfield. In-beom Hwang and Sem Steijn remain sidelined through injury.

Gonçalo Borges steps in for the still-sidelined Hadj Moussa, while Raheem Sterling occupies the left flank and Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda leads the attack in Nijmegen.

Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY

Feyenoord are now just one point ahead of NEC, who are dreaming of Champions League football. Earlier this season, the Rotterdammers lost 2-4 to Sunday’s opponents in a spectacular clash at De Kuip.

Probable Feyenoord line-up: Wellenreuther; Deijl, Watanabe, Kraaijeveld, Bos; Targhalline, Moder, Van den Elshout; Borges, Ueda, Sterling. 

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