Ferdinand reveals 'heated discussions' with Moyes at Man Utd but says story of being made to watch Jagielka wasn't true

The story of the England veteran being made to watch the example of the ex-Toffees defender was a popular one, but apparently untrue

Rio Ferdinand says the story of David Moyes showing him videos of Phil Jagielka as an example of how he wanted him to defend was made up.

Nevertheless, the former man admitted he and defensive partner had some “heated discussions” with Moyes during his ill-fated reign at .

Moyes lasted just 10 months at Old Trafford, and the story of Ferdinand and Jagielka became a popular one to explain his failure at the club - but, according to Ferdinand, it never actually happened

“I don't know where that came from to be honest, that's something that never happened,” Ferdinand told the BBC.

“Listen, Phil Jagielka was a very good player. I'm sure he wouldn't have shown us videos of Phil of how we should be doing this and that, but I don't know where that came from. That's just some mad tale that's come out of nowhere.

“Someone has dreamed that up and it's become a great meme.”

Moyes, dubbed ‘The Chosen One’ after being selected as successor by Sir Alex Ferguson, endured some dismal defeats during his time in charge.

United conceded 43 goals in the Premier League in his solitary season, a record only bettered by four other sides – but Ferdinand says he and Vidic didn’t see eye to eye with Moyes on how they should go about their work at the back.

“To be fair, we did have some heated discussions if I'm being honest,” he admitted. “There were a few heated meetings between myself, Vida and David Moyes.

“We didn't agree with certain things and the certain ways things were being done. Set-ups from a defensive perspective etc.

“He wanted certain things, we didn't really agree with certain things he was saying, but that's football and I think David Moyes will probably have had that before with many different players so we weren't the first and I'm sure we won't be the last.”

Moyes was sacked in April after a 2-0 defeat to former side , later going on to manage during a short stint in . He then moved on to Sunderland, and is currently in his second spell at the helm of West Ham.