FC Barcelona vs Real Betis : Lineups and LIVE updates

Barcelona host top-4 contenders Real Betis at home as they look to continue their charge towards the title

Barcelona returns to action at Camp Nou after a depleting loss against Rayo Vallecano away from home. The Catalan giants have picked up just a single victory in their previous 4 fixtures, delaying their title celebrations.

Despite Barca holding a commanding lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the title race, Xavi would look to avoid any complacency from his side when they host Real Betis on Saturday.

The Blaugrana need 11 more points from their remaining encounters to capture the Spanish throne and Xavi would want his team to inch closer to the title after the final whistle.

Barcelona also boasts of a prolific home record, picking up 39 points from 15 matches, as they would look to march towards the title in what could be seen as a positive campaign for the Spanish heavyweights.

Alike the home side, Real Betis enter the contest against Barcelona on the back of some topsy-turvy results hampering their chances of a top-4 finish. Pellegrini’s men have lost 3 matches in their previous 5 fixtures while also playing out a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in their last outing.

With the chances of a Champions League spot fading away for Betis, the Spanish side would look to produce an upset at Camp Nou and delay Barca’s title party. The Green and Whites will look to find some consistency before the curtains are drawn on the season if they want a ticket to the Champions League.

The Spanish outfit emerged victorious against the Catalan side the last time the two sides met at Camp Nou and will look to draw inspiration from their previous visit to Barcelona.

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis probable line-ups

FC Barcelona XI (4-3-3):Ter Stegen; Balde, Kounde, Araujo, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Real Betis XI (4-2-3-1):Silva; Ruibal, Felipe, Pezzella, Miranda; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Perez, Canales, Henrique; Iglesias

FC Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Barcelona host Osasuna at Camp Nou next on the 2nd of May before playing Espanyol away from home on the 15th of May. The Catalan giants return to action in their own backyard when they host Real Sociedad on the 21st of May.