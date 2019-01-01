'Failure? Can't blame Alexis alone for failed Man Utd spell' - Guardiola backs Sanchez to shine alongside Lukaku at Inter

The City boss believes the forward will flourish after his move to the Italian giants

boss Pep Guardiola believes flop Alexis Sanchez will reignite his career after securing a move to .

The Chilean attacker departed Old Trafford earlier this week, putting a temporary end to a disappointing spell since joining from in January 2018.

The loan deal with Inter will see Sanchez link up with former team-mate Romelu Lukaku as the winger looks leave his United misery behind.

And City boss Guardiola, who previously wanted the 30-year-old's services at the Etihad, believes the move will see him flourish and get back to the player he was.

“I know him,” Guardiola said. “We worked together in - I have a special affection [for him] as a player, of course, but especially as a human being. He’s an incredible, humble guy and a fighter.

“Now he has decided to move to with one of the greatest teams in Europe right now with Inter, [who have an] incredible manager with Antonio Conte, and I’m pretty sure they are going to do well.

“I think the way Inter play suits him perfectly. Playing close to Lukaku and, in this position, I think he is going to have a good period in Milan.”

After a disappointing period at the Red Devils, a move this summer always looked a possibility as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued to leave the forward out of matchday squads.

Sanchez has managed only five goals in 45 appearances at United but Guardiola believes the blame can’t be pinned solely on the forward.

“Football doesn't depend on one player,” the Catalan coach went on. “You judge it was a failure for Alexis, but there are many reasons.

“They don’t play alone - it’s not tennis, it’s not golf. To play with 10 players against one system, against opponents, against many, many things that are involved in one player performing well in the team.

Article continues below

“I don’t know what happened, I was not there, I will not be there, so that’s why I cannot give my opinion - but I am not thinking it is just for one reason.”

The year-long loan to Inter will see Sanchez return to Old Trafford as Solskjaer hinted that there is a future for the player at the club.

He said: “I’m sure we will see Alexis back. We just hope he plays regular football for a year. Then he can find his form”