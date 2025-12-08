When is the 2025-26 FA Cup 3rd round draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in football and the 2025-26 edition is heading into the third-round stage.

The magic of the FA Cup is right around the corner, with Premier League and Championship clubs set to join the hat for the first time this season.

Before the elite enter the fray, the second-round ties this weekend offer one last chance for the competition’s remaining underdogs to dream big. Sixth-tier outfits Macclesfield, Slough Town and Chelmsford City, the lowest-ranked sides still standing, are daring to believe that a historic giant-killing run could be on the cards.

A glamorous third-round clash with English football's heavyweights could be the reward, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all waiting to learn who they'll face in their FA Cup curtain-raiser.

Cup holders Crystal Palace also enter the draw, and their shock triumph over Manchester City in last year's final serves as the perfect reminder that the competition never stops producing fairy-tale storylines. Every team left in the pot will be hoping it's their turn to write the next one.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the FA Cup third-round draw, including how to watch, the teams involved and more.

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The exact schedule for the FA Cup third-round draw hasn't yet been locked in, but if tradition is anything to go by, fans won't have to wait long. It's expected to be held on Monday, December 8, just before the live clash between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, with proceedings likely kicking off around 6:40 pm GMT.

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw - live stream & TV channel

Fans in the UK can catch live coverage of the FA Cup draw on TNT Sports 1. For those preferring to stream, the draw will also be available to stream for free on the Discovery+. Additionally, all the action will be shared across the Emirates FA Cup's official social media platforms.

In the U.S., the draw will be available to stream live on ESPN Selectand ESPN App.

Which teams are in the FA Cup third-round draw?

All 20 Premier League teams and 24 Championship clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round stage. They will join the 20 winners from the second round.

FA Cup third round draw ball numbers

Ball number Team 1 Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 3 Aston Villa 4 Birmingham 5 Blackburn Rovers 6 Brentford 7 Brighton 8 Bristol City 9 Burnley 10 Charlton Athletic 11 Chelsea 12 Coventry City 13 Crystal Palace 14 Derby County 15 Everton 16 Fulham 17 Hull City 18 Ipswich Town 19 Leeds United 20 Leicester City 21 Liverpool 22 Manchester City 23 Manchester United 24 Middlesbrough 25 Millwall 26 Newcastle United 27 Norwich City 28 Nottingham Forest 29 Oxford United 30 Portsmouth 31 Preston 32 QPR 33 Sheffield United 34 Sheffield Wednesday 35 Southampton 36 Stoke City 37 Sunderland 38 Swansea City 39 Tottenham 40 Watford 41 West Brom 42 West Ham 43 Wolves 44 Wrexham 45 Macclesfield 46 Grimsby Town 47 Shrewsbury Town 48 Swindon Town 49 Weston Super Mare 50 Barnsley 51 Boreham Wood 52 Milton Keynes Dons 53 Wigan Athletic 54 Fleewood Town 55 Salford City 56 Mansfield Town 57 Cambridge United 58 Brackley Town or Burton Albion 59 Blackpool 60 Gateshead or Walsall 61 Exeter City 62 Cheltenham Town 63 Doncaster Rovers 64 Port Vale

You can see the results and fixtures of the 2025-26 FA Cup here.

When will the FA Cup third-round games be played?

The FA Cup third-round fixtures are set for the weekend of January 10, 2026, a busy stretch in the calendar, wedged right between league meetings with Burnley at Turf Moor and Manchester City at Old Trafford. Matches won't be limited to the Saturday either; the schedule is expected to span several days, likely kicking off on the Thursday and wrapping up by Monday as broadcasters and the FA spread the action across the whole weekend.

Teams advancing past this stage will secure a tidy sum of £115,000 from the tournament's prize pool. For the underdog sides still in the mix, this financial boost offers plenty of motivation to pull off a giant-killing performance.

