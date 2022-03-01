FA Cup 2021-22 quarter-final draw: Date, time & how to watch
Liverpool have just been crowned champions of the Carabao Cup, but now attention will turn to England's premier domestic cup competition, the FA Cup, as the quarter-final round is approaching.
Leicester were worthy winners of the tournament last season, besting Chelsea in the final at Wembley, but will be unable to defend their title.
GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the FA Cup quarter-final draw, including dates, teams involved, how to watch on TV and more.
When is the FA Cup 2022 quarter-final draw?
The FA Cup quarter-final draw will take place at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET) on Thursday March 3, before Everton take on Boreham Wood at Goodison Park.
How to watch FA Cup 2022 quarter-final draw
In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup quarter-final draw will be broadcast on ITV, and will also be shown on the ITV Hub website and app.
In the United States (U.S.), the FA Cup quarter-final draw will be shown on the ESPN network and the ESPN+ app.
Which teams are in the FA Cup 2022 quarter-final?
The following 16 teams are in contention to be drawn in the quarter-final.
Date
Match
TV channel
Mar 1
Peterborough United vs Man City
ITV
Mar 1
Crystal Palace vs Stoke City
BBC Red Button
Mar 1
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham
BBC One
Mar 2
Luton Town vs Chelsea
BBC One
Mar 2
Southampton vs West Ham
BBC Red Button
Mar 2
Liverpool vs Norwich City
ITV
Mar 3
Everton vs Boreham Wood
ITV
Mar 7
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town
ITV4
When will the FA Cup quarter-final be played?
The 2022 FA Cup quarter-final is due to be played the weekend of March 19.