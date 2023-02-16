FA charges Liverpool & Everton for unsavoury Merseyside derby confrontation

Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control their players in Monday night's Merseyside derby.

WHAT HAPPENED? Players on both sides were involved in a bust-up late on in the Premier League clash at Anfield which began with a clash between Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool's Andy Robertson. Although several more players were involved, only Pickford and Robertson were booked for the incident.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The FA has responded by hitting both teams with charges for failing to ensure orderly conduct from their players in the match, which Liverpool won 2-0.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Liverpool and Everton have been charged following a mass confrontation during the 86th minute of their Premier League match on Monday 13 February," a statement from the FA read. "It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour. Liverpool and Everton have until Monday 20 February to provide responses to their charges."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are in action again on Saturday when they take on Newcastle.