FA forced to apologise after TikTok video making light of Stockport player's head injury

The Football Association has apologised after the FA Cup TikTok account made light of a head injury to Stockport player Macauley Southam-Hale.

Stockport defender suffered nasty collision

Insensitive TikTok posted online

Vid eo since deleted

WHAT HAPPENED? During Stockport County's 3-1 FA Cup win over Charlton, full-back Southam-Hales collided head-first with an advertising board and was subsequently hospitalised, but thankfully he has been given the all-clear after a CT scan. Following the incident, an ill-judged TikTok video was created, timing Southam-Hale's impact with the theme song of a 1980s advert 'That's Why I Love Nestle Crunch'.

WHAT THEY SAID: A spokesperson for the FA accepted the video should never have been published. They said: "The post was created by an external agency and we will review our processes to ensure this never happens again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The TikTok is made all the more ill-timed as this incident happened only a month after Bath City's Alex Fletcher required brain surgery following a similar collision with a hoarding. He is now out of intensive care. Luke Griggs, chief executive of brain injury charity Headway, explained how this recent video proves the FA must take head injuries more seriously.

He told the BBC: "We are speechless after seeing the abhorrent video posted on TikTok by the FA. To share a video making light of someone suffering a head injury is frankly beyond belief.

"TikTok is a platform primarily used by younger generations, many of whom will be looking up to the example set by the FA. What they will learn from this stunt, is that it is funny when a sporting head injury occurs, and not something to be worried about.

He concluded: "This irresponsible post risks undermining all the hard work that has been done to provide education about brain health. It is clear to us that there is a long way to go before the FA finally takes brain health seriously."

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHAM-HALES? Thankfully, Stockport have now confirmed that their player has undergone scans which had shown no signs of permanent damage, despite head swelling. He has subsequently been wearing a neck brace.