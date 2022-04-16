'F*ck off Pogba' - Man Utd midfielder booed by fans in Stretford End as he is substituted vs Norwich

Paul Pogba was booed off the field by some Manchester United supporters following his substitution in Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich City, with fans reportedly telling the France international to "f*** off" from the Stretford End of Old Trafford.

The midfield playmaker has struggled to leave his mark this term, first under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick, with the World Cup winner previously tipped to leave the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer.

Reports that United have tabled an offer of an extension that would make him their higest-paid player in recent weeks however have stoked ire among parts of the club's fanbase, who were quick to voice their displeasure after he exited the pitch following his performance against the Canaries.

What has happened?

Having started in midfield for United as they welcomed rock-bottom Norwich to Old Trafford, Pogba had been relatively anonymous between Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

The Frenchman had failed to supply any key touches throughout a first half that saw the hosts blaze into a two-goal lead through Cristiano Ronaldo, before Kieran Dowell had hooked home a response on the stroke of half-time, followed by a Teemu Pukki equaliser after the break.

A failure to impose much on the game subsequently led to the choice by Rangnick to hook him for Marcus Rashford - and as Pogba entered the pitch, clutches of Red Devils fans could be heard to chant obscenities at the playmaker as he left the action.

Boos for Pogba as he is replaced by Rashford. Some in the Stretford End chanting 'f*** off Pogba.' — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) April 16, 2022

